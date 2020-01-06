1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) PT Set at €26.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.23) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DRI. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €33.58 ($39.04).

Get 1&1 Drillisch alerts:

Shares of DRI opened at €22.36 ($26.00) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €26.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12 month low of €21.16 ($24.60) and a 12 month high of €47.14 ($54.81). The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03.

1&1 Drillisch Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.