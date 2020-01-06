$172.27 Million in Sales Expected for Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) will announce $172.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $173.10 million and the lowest is $171.70 million. Inovalon posted sales of $136.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full-year sales of $641.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $640.00 million to $642.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $706.49 million, with estimates ranging from $703.00 million to $715.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.92 million. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 target price on Inovalon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Inovalon in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of Inovalon stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.20. 267,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.11, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Inovalon by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

