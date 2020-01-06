1,734 Shares in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Acquired by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC bought a new position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.78.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $324.66 on Monday. NetEase Inc has a 52-week low of $209.01 and a 52-week high of $337.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $306.80 and a 200-day moving average of $273.88.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $11.47. NetEase had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $4.14 dividend. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $16.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.90%.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

