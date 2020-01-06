$2.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) to report sales of $2.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.46 billion and the highest is $2.48 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted sales of $2.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year sales of $11.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.99 billion to $11.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.71 billion to $10.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.48%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.40.

Shares of NYSE RS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,151. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $70.84 and a fifty-two week high of $122.17.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $619,035.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $702,512.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,591.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,192. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RS. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 997.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 56.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

