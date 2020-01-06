$3.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to post sales of $3.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.89 billion and the highest is $4.05 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $4.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $16.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.79 billion to $16.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.25 billion to $17.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 19.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYF shares. ValuEngine lowered Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price objective on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $38.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 321.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3,082.2% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

