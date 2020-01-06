$320.50 Million in Sales Expected for Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) to report sales of $320.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Integer’s earnings. Integer posted sales of $303.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Integer will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Integer.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $303.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.78 million. Integer had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Integer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.76.

Shares of ITGR stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $80.87. 89 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,312. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.02. Integer has a one year low of $67.72 and a one year high of $92.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.21.

In other news, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $139,937.84. Also, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,446 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $571,480.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,982.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,892,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $410,619,000 after purchasing an additional 133,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,924,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,329,000 after buying an additional 114,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,648,000 after buying an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 943,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,219,000 after buying an additional 172,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Integer by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 854,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,723,000 after buying an additional 51,001 shares during the period. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

