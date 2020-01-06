$34.31 Million in Sales Expected for CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will report sales of $34.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.50 million and the highest is $35.31 million. CareDx reported sales of $23.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $125.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $124.27 million to $126.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $170.37 million, with estimates ranging from $164.13 million to $177.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CareDx.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.14 million. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 price objective on CareDx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $20.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17. CareDx has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $41.27. The company has a market cap of $871.72 million, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $265,125.00. Also, insider Sasha King sold 2,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $46,708.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareDx (CDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.