411,890 Shares in VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:UWT) Acquired by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:UWT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 411,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,000. VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN comprises 0.8% of XR Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. XR Securities LLC owned 2.44% of VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000.

VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN stock opened at $15.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40. VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $24.32.

