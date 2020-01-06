$507.69 Million in Sales Expected for Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) will announce $507.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Servicemaster Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $502.00 million and the highest is $510.65 million. Servicemaster Global posted sales of $457.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Servicemaster Global.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SERV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Servicemaster Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Servicemaster Global to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Servicemaster Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

In related news, Director Steven B. Hochhauser acquired 2,000 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,382.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SERV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,928,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,913,000 after buying an additional 1,071,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 17.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,238,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,899,000 after buying an additional 795,651 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global in the second quarter worth approximately $37,623,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 4.8% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,731,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,065,000 after buying an additional 400,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 17.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,134,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,121,000 after buying an additional 169,670 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SERV opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.00. Servicemaster Global has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

