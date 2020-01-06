$514.97 Million in Sales Expected for Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) to post $514.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Childrens Place’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $507.94 million to $527.78 million. Childrens Place posted sales of $530.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Childrens Place will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Childrens Place.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $524.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLCE shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Childrens Place from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Childrens Place to $106.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Childrens Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.52.

Shares of PLCE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.26. 3,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,630. The company has a market cap of $937.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Childrens Place has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $116.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Childrens Place’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In other Childrens Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers purchased 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $1,005,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Norman S. Matthews bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.69 per share, for a total transaction of $576,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 35,900 shares of company stock worth $2,020,014 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Childrens Place by 229.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Childrens Place by 128.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the second quarter valued at $179,000.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

