$514.97 Million in Sales Expected for Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020

Brokerages expect Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) to post $514.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Childrens Place’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $507.94 million to $527.78 million. Childrens Place posted sales of $530.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Childrens Place will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Childrens Place.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $524.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLCE shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Childrens Place from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Childrens Place to $106.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Childrens Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.52.

Shares of PLCE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.26. 3,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,630. The company has a market cap of $937.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Childrens Place has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $116.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Childrens Place’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In other Childrens Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers purchased 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $1,005,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Norman S. Matthews bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.69 per share, for a total transaction of $576,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 35,900 shares of company stock worth $2,020,014 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Childrens Place by 229.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Childrens Place by 128.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the second quarter valued at $179,000.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Childrens Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.