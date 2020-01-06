54,119 Shares in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Purchased by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 54,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 289,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 236,612 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

