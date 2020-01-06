62,119 Shares in Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp purchased a new position in Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 62,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000. State Street Corp owned 0.18% of Prevail Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRVL. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $188,000. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $8,830,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,320,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,640,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $4,066,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prevail Therapeutics stock opened at $15.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.05, a current ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $18.28.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRVL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Prevail Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

