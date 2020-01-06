$67.18 Million in Sales Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to post $67.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.50 million. Information Services Group reported sales of $67.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year sales of $270.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $267.26 million to $278.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $281.59 million, with estimates ranging from $274.92 million to $285.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Information Services Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $68.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.07 million.

Several research firms have commented on III. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of Information Services Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Information Services Group has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $4.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $126.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in III. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 41,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,047 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

