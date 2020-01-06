$725.71 Million in Sales Expected for Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) will announce sales of $725.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $730.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $721.00 million. Tronox posted sales of $429.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.64 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

TROX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Tronox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

TROX traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.58. 13,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,269. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Tronox by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

