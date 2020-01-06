$804.28 Million in Sales Expected for MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to announce $804.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MAXIMUS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $814.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $793.12 million. MAXIMUS reported sales of $664.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MAXIMUS will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MAXIMUS.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $754.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMS. ValuEngine raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

MAXIMUS stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.40. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,989. MAXIMUS has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $930,201.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $511,648.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,533 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,805 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,125,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 188.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

