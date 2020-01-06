$81.09 Million in Sales Expected for National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) will post $81.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.73 million and the highest is $81.81 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $74.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $315.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $313.69 million to $317.69 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $336.11 million, with estimates ranging from $331.00 million to $344.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.18% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,805,000 after acquiring an additional 83,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,610,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,324,000 after acquiring an additional 39,974 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,040,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,201,000 after acquiring an additional 87,553 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,909,000 after acquiring an additional 86,995 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 6,428.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,582,000 after acquiring an additional 549,972 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NHI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.15. 4,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,380. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $86.54. The company has a current ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.64%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

