8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. B. Riley raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

8X8 stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 0.67. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.51 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 40.84% and a negative net margin of 32.60%. 8X8’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 3,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $74,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vikram Verma purchased 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $98,733.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 98.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 410,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 203,229 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,122,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,364,000 after purchasing an additional 86,824 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 37.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 34,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 27.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

