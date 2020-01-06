9,158 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of XR Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $165.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $133.71 and a 52-week high of $167.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5973 per share. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

