9,500 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Purchased by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,180,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,749,000 after purchasing an additional 787,736 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 27,381.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,476,000 after purchasing an additional 566,254 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,472,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,398,000 after purchasing an additional 323,919 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 698,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,242,000 after purchasing an additional 294,186 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 356,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,914,000 after purchasing an additional 146,316 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $310.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.14.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $264.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.80 and its 200 day moving average is $271.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.71 and a 52-week high of $294.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $605.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.09 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 405.71%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.37, for a total value of $917,171.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,152.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 62,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.57, for a total value of $17,360,458.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,130 shares of company stock worth $31,118,453. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

