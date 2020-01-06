9,584 Shares in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Acquired by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

FNGU opened at $63.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.74. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.21.

