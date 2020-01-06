988 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Purchased by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 988 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,299 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after acquiring an additional 464,121 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $289.16. 963,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total value of $5,914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,637,581.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,680 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

