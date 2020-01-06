99 Wuxian (ASX:NNW) Shares Up 8.7%

99 Wuxian Ltd (ASX:NNW) shares shot up 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.08 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.08 ($0.05), 47,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 57,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.07 ($0.05).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.98 million and a P/E ratio of -75.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.07.

99 Wuxian Company Profile (ASX:NNW)

99 Wuxian Limited, an investment holding company, provides online and mobile commerce solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and operates m-commerce platforms. It provides 99 Marketplace, a mobile commerce platform that is integrated with Chinese mobile banking application to connect bank customers with merchants for various products and services; ICS, an online mobile rewards and points program for banks, insurance companies, and other financial institutions; and iBenefit, a mobile incentive and rewards program for employees.

