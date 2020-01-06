Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,256.80 ($16.53).

ABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,144 ($15.05) to GBX 1,134 ($14.92) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Monday. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Abcam to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($16.18) target price on shares of Abcam in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of ABC stock traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,337 ($17.59). 276,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,233. Abcam has a 12 month low of GBX 1,058 ($13.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,523 ($20.03). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,357.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,274.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 61.33.

In other Abcam news, insider Alan Thomas Hirzel sold 25,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,171 ($15.40), for a total value of £297,211.51 ($390,964.89).

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

