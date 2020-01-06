Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) EVP John D. Quisel Sells 5,842 Shares

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $306,821.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,946.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $50.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.02 and a quick ratio of 14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.25. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $54.00.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 353.57%. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 4,163.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 1,947.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Swann dropped coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

