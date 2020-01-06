Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Shares Gap Up to $2.27

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.32, but opened at $2.27. Acorda Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 3,436,119 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACOR. ValuEngine upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $109.03 million, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. The business had revenue of $47.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Acorda Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 118,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 593,660 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,843 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 256,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 29,051 shares during the period.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

