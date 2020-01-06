adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €290.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €290.00 ($337.21) price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.67% from the stock’s current price.

ADS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($348.84) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €310.00 ($360.47) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €255.00 ($296.51) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €280.75 ($326.45).

Shares of adidas stock opened at €291.95 ($339.48) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €281.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is €275.81. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($233.73).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

