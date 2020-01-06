Adshares (ADS) Trading 24% Higher This Week

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Adshares has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $6,617.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 24% against the dollar. One Adshares token can currently be bought for $0.0336 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00193946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.49 or 0.01529725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00128956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025254 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares’ genesis date was July 7th, 2017. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,841,532 tokens. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Adshares Token Trading

Adshares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

