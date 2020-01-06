Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Gap Down to $48.60

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.17, but opened at $48.60. Advanced Micro Devices shares last traded at $48.26, with a volume of 2,034,626 shares trading hands.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $39.00 to $51.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cfra raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 3.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $1,664,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 939,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,279,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,874,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 505,393 shares of company stock worth $18,326,381. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,360,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,312,000 after acquiring an additional 159,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,767,000 after acquiring an additional 582,977 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Lyons Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $669,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $11,596,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

