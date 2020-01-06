Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Buys 1,960 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,154,040 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.8803 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

