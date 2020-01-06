Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $247,000 Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC reduced its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,319 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 149,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,754,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 58,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period.

Shares of LMBS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.93. The stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,050. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.87. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $52.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

