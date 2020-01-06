Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Sells 202 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 103,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,176,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,240,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,877,000 after purchasing an additional 376,549 shares during the last quarter. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,857,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232,813. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.22 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $301.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.41.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

