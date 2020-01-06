Aergo Price Tops $0.0255 (AERGO)

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last week, Aergo has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Aergo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, GOPAX and Bilaxy. Aergo has a market cap of $2.65 million and $1.13 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aergo

Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,934,838 tokens. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io. The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aergo Token Trading

Aergo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, GOPAX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

