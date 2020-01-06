AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Trading 0.7% Higher

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.48 and last traded at $67.78, 18,635 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 165,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.31.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 target price on AeroVironment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.92.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average of $57.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 9.01.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $431,482.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 41,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,387 in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,132,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 16,631 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 16,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

