Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Insider Sells $700,000.00 in Stock

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel C. Md Adelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $600,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMT opened at $35.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $35.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.02.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,338,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $488,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 541,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 119,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,706,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,167,000 after purchasing an additional 164,038 shares during the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AIMT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.59 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

