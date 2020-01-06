Air Canada (TSE:AC) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AC. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Canada from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Canada presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.42.

TSE:AC opened at C$48.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.06. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$25.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.21.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.34 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.56 billion. Research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 4.6599997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.79, for a total value of C$622,407.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$469,245.46. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 11,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.31, for a total transaction of C$541,683.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$209,458.32. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,385 shares of company stock worth $2,895,358.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

