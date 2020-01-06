Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albany International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Albany International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Albany International has a 12 month low of $61.33 and a 12 month high of $92.04.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $271.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. Albany International had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 18.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 69,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

