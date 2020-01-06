Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

ALB has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities cut Albemarle from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Albemarle from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Albemarle from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Albemarle from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.25.

NYSE:ALB opened at $71.57 on Friday. Albemarle has a one year low of $58.63 and a one year high of $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.66.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $879.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 84.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 215.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth $53,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 21.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 31.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

