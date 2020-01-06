Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.85.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $217.00 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $133.66 and a fifty-two week high of $219.98. The stock has a market cap of $559.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.63.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,523,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,155,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,439 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

