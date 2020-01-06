Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $408.54 Million

Equities analysts expect Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to post $408.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $394.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $418.00 million. Alkermes reported sales of $315.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $255.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Alkermes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen set a $34.00 target price on Alkermes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 816,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,920,443.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 69,795 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $1,382,638.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,575,176.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,839. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 74.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Alkermes in the second quarter worth $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alkermes by 276.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes in the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter worth $210,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALKS stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,496. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.00 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

