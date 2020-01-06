Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Sells $149,760.00 in Stock

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,721.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $37.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $38.95. The company has a market capitalization of $779.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.13.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 53.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $385,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 15.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after buying an additional 47,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Academy Capital Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

ABTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Allegiance Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.82.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

