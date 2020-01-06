Almeela (KZE) Price Reaches $0.0921

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Almeela token can currently be purchased for $0.0921 or 0.00001210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. In the last seven days, Almeela has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Almeela has a total market capitalization of $343,863.00 and approximately $1,109.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024292 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000860 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 82.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Almeela

KZE is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. Almeela’s official website is www.almeela.com. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken.

Almeela Token Trading

Almeela can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Almeela should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Almeela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

