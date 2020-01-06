Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Altria Group by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,825,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,319,181. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average is $46.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Argus set a $60.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

