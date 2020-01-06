Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIF shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Altus Group stock opened at C$38.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 474.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.46. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$21.67 and a 52 week high of C$40.29.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$136.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$135.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altus Group will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 740.74%.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

