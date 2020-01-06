Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALTM. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Altus Midstream from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Midstream from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Altus Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

NYSE:ALTM opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. Altus Midstream has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $9.46.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter.

In other Altus Midstream news, CEO D. Clay Bretches purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Altus Midstream by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Altus Midstream by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC now owns 1,115,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Altus Midstream by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 92,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in Altus Midstream by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 55,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter.

