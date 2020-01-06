Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amarin Corporation plc is a global pharmaceutical group which develops innovative pharmaceutical products across a range of therapeutic areas utilizing its proprietary advanced oral and transdermal drug delivery technologies. “

AMRN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Amarin from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Amarin from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Svb Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Amarin from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Amarin has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.33.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amarin had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lars Ekman sold 38,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $927,172.00. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $5,738,833.14. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 788,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,088,620. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 23,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amarin by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in Amarin by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

