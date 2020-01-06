Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,545,000. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $17.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,892.01. 1,946,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,528. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,785.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,818.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.94, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,518.31 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,175.73.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

