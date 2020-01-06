Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Hits New 12-Month High at $168.36

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $168.36 and last traded at $168.16, with a volume of 4094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $167.41.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMED. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Amedisys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.69.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.52 and a 200-day moving average of $138.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $494.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.14 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, Director Jeffrey A. Rideout sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.08, for a total value of $96,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,920.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $1,116,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,788,111 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,207 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Amedisys by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,966 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

