AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Receives News Impact Rating of 2.63

News headlines about AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) have been trending positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AmerisourceBergen earned a media sentiment score of 2.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of ABC opened at $84.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.85. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $70.55 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 48.84%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $1,204,721.79. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,713,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,297,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,819 shares of company stock worth $3,881,460. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

