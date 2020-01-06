Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Sells $211,976.66 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 22,127 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $211,976.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,195.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.18 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.61% and a negative net margin of 216.02%. The firm had revenue of $48.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,760,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,848,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 64.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,482,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,904,000 after buying an additional 2,543,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,330,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,687,000 after buying an additional 2,510,118 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,016,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOLD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $31.00 price objective on Amicus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

