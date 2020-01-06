Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Insider Sells $93,141.15 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) insider Jay Barth sold 9,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $93,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,786.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FOLD opened at $9.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.55. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $48.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.02% and a negative return on equity of 62.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOLD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen set a $31.00 price objective on Amicus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 742,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after buying an additional 573,235 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 31.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 50,218 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 26.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after buying an additional 481,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,479,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

